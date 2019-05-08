Opposition seeks redo of Istanbul district votes won by AKP

People walk on Galata Bridge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, decorated with electoral posters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party's Istanbul mayoral candidate Binali Yildirim, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Ruling in favor of Erdogan's governing party, Turkey's top electoral body on Monday annulled the results of the March 31 vote in Istanbul which the opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly won and scheduled a re-run for June 23.Erdogan insisted Tuesday that the repeat of the mayoral race in Istanbul will strengthen democracy and lift the shadow that was cast over the vote.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's opposition is appealing to the country's top electoral body for an annulment of local election results in Istanbul's 39 districts after the authority annulled its victory in the city's mayoral race and ordered a new vote.

The opposition says it is also seeking a cancellation of last year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Ruling in favor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governing AKP party, the electoral board ordered a re-run the March 31 vote won by opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu. It based the decision on the fact that some officials overseeing the mayoral election were not civil servants, as required by law.

The opposition on Wednesday asked the board to cancel district elections won by the AKP and last year's general elections, arguing that the same officials oversaw them.