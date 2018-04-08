Greek town ritually burns Judas as Orthodox celebrate Easter
Petros Giannakouris and Demetris Nellas, Associated Press
Updated 12:27 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP
People on a boat hold flares as they sail behind the effigy of Judas during the revival of the old Easter tradition of the "burning of the Judas", in the port town of Ermioni, in the Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens , Sunday, April 8, 2018. The tradition, dating several centuries back, and observed throughout Greece, is a symbolic punishment of treason and avarice, the qualities associated with Judas, the disciple of Christ who accepted a monetary reward to betray his teacher. less
Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP
People on a boat hold flares during the revival of the old Easter tradition of the "burning of the Judas", in the port town of Ermioni, in the Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens , Sunday, April 8, 2018. The tradition, dating several centuries back, and observed throughout Greece, is a symbolic punishment of treason and avarice, the qualities associated with Judas, the disciple of Christ who accepted a monetary reward to betray his teacher. less
Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP
Ukrainian Orthodox believers light candles from the Holy Fire during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, late Saturday, April 7, 2018. Eastern Orthodox churches, which observe the ancient Julian calendar, usually celebrate Easter later than Western churches. less
Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka, AP
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends an Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Eastern Orthodox churches, which observe the ancient Julian calendar, usually celebrate Easter later than Western churches. less
Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka, AP
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, left, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
Russian Orthodox believers attend the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
Russian Orthodox priests attend the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. less
Photo: Visar Kryeziu, AP
Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. less
Photo: Visar Kryeziu, AP
Kosovo Serb Orthodox nuns hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. less
Photo: Visar Kryeziu, AP
A Lithuanian Orthodox priest blesses cakes and Easter eggs during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 8. less
Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis, AP
A woman lights a candle during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 8. less
Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis, AP
Lithuanian Orthodox believers light candles during an Easter vigil mass in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis, AP
A Greek Orthodox priest lights candles of the faithful with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. In Greece, the faithful attended Easter Mass holding candles lit with "Holy Fire" from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. less
Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP
Greek Orthodox faithful try to light their candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. In Greece, the faithful attended Easter Mass holding candles lit with "Holy Fire" from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. less
Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP
Greek Orthodox priests carry a cauldron with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. In Greece, the faithful attended Easter Mass holding candles lit with "Holy Fire" from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. less
Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP
ERMIONI, Greece (AP) — As Orthodox Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, a town on Greece's Peloponnese peninsula observed the holy day by burning an effigy of Judas at sea.
The ritual burning of Judas is a custom also observed by Roman Catholics in parts of Latin America as a symbolic punishment for Judas' betrayal of Christ for a monetary reward.
The tradition dates back centuries in some places. In the Greek town of Ermioni, it has been observed the past 25 years.
About 20 small boats circled around a raft bearing a wire model of Judas that floated off Ermioni and then the figure was set ablaze. More than 1,000 locals and visitors watched from shore and also listened to music and saw a laser show.
In older times, the Judas effigy was made of straw. Sometimes, topical variations on the theme are introduced. In at least two villages in Crete this year, the Judas figure was made to resemble Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A darker side of the custom is an implied hostility in some cases toward Jews as the "killers of Christ."
The tradition even led to an international incident in mid-19th century Greece.
Worried about offending James de Rothschild, founder of the French branch of the famous Jewish banking family who was in Greece to negotiate a loan, the government banned the burning of Judas in Athens in 1847. An outraged mob then ransacked the house of a Jew who was a British subject.
Britain demanded restitution equal to a sizeable percentage of the Greek budget. The Greek government refused, and Britain imposed a naval blockade in 1850. France and Russia took Greece's side and the British lifted their blockade after six months. A restitution agreement was reached the following year.
Orthodox Easter came a week later than the holiday this year for Western-based Christian churches, with significant observances in Russia, Greece, Ukraine, Serbia and Kosovo.
About 4.3 million people took part in event, the Interior Ministry said. President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended Easter services at Christ the Savior Cathedral, Moscow's largest church.
In Kiev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attended Easter services at the Volodymyrskiy Monastery.
Serbia celebrated the day in a highly charged atmosphere over Kosovo, the former Serbian province whose predominantly Muslim, ethnic Albanian people declared independence a decade ago.
Kosovo is considered by Serbian nationalists to be the cradle of the Balkan nation's statehood and religion. On the eve of Easter, Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej urged political leaders never to accept Kosovo's independence, even if the price is abandoning the country's proclaimed goal of joining the European Union.
Associated Press writer Petros Giannakouris reported this story in Ermioni and AP writer Demetris Nellas reported from Athens, Grece.