Pakistan journalist detained by unidentified security forces

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The wife of a Pakistani journalist says he was detained by unidentified security forces and has been unreachable for more than 24 hours.

Nasrullah Khan's wife, Ghulam Fatima, says he was taken from their home early Saturday by armed men, some wearing uniforms, who said he would be released after questioning. They also took his computer. Khan works as a subeditor for a local daily in Karachi.

Maqsood Yousufi, the head of the Karachi Press Club, said Sunday that armed men barged into the club on Thursday and videotaped the premises. He says the press club is protesting both incidents and calling for Khan's immediate release.

Several journalists and bloggers say they have been detained or threatened in recent months after writing critically about Pakistan's powerful security agencies.