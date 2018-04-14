Pakistan test fires upgraded ballistic cruise missile

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the locally developed Babur cruise missile.

A military statement Saturday says the Babur Weapon System-1 (B) incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometers.

It says Babur is a low flying, terrain hugging missile which also has certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.