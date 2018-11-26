Pakistani doctors say man on death row is mentally ill

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rights group says court-appointed doctors have confirmed that a death row prisoner in Pakistan suffers from chronic schizophrenia and requires regular medical treatment.

Justice Project Pakistan, which campaigns against the death penalty, says the findings were submitted to a court in Lahore with the suggestion that Saleem Ahmed be transferred to a mental health treatment facility.

Ahmed, 63, was convicted of fatally shooting his sister during a financial dispute in 2001. He has been on death row since 2004. A judge delayed his execution in November 2017 following a petition from the Justice Project.

Pakistan is a signatory to international conventions that bar the execution of mentally ill prisoners.