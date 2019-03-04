Palestinian president slams US administration from Baghdad

Iraqi President Barham Salih, right, meets with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Salam Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, March 4, 2019.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Top Iraqi officials have expressed support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who blasted the Trump administration during a visit to Baghdad.

On Monday, Abbas held talks with President Barham Saleh a day after he met with Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi. Both leaders expressed the importance of Jerusalem to the Palestinian people.

Abbas said after meeting with Abdul-Mahdi that "the current American administration is encouraging Israel to be a state above the law."

Abbas added that the Trump administration "is biased and not suitable to be a sponsor of peace talks."

The Trump administration has cited the reluctance of Palestinian leaders to enter peace negotiations with Israel as the reason for taking punitive measures such as slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.