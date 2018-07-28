Parts of Munich airport shut down due to security breach

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they temporarily shut down parts of Munich airport because a woman entered a security zone without going through security and passport controls.

Munich federal police said in a tweet they shut down parts of terminal two Saturday morning and are still looking for the woman. They did not give further details.

The closure led to flight delays, cancelations and long lines in front of the security checks. Most of terminal two was opened after a few hours; only the international flight section remained closed as police continued looking for the unidentified woman.

School vacation started in Bavaria on Friday leading to extra busy traffic at the airport this weekend.