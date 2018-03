People march and chant slogans during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in ... more

People march and chant slogans during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

A woman with a walking cane, shelters with an umbrella as she takes part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

A woman with a walking cane, shelters with an umbrella as she takes part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People, one holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Decent pensions now!" listen to speeches during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People, one holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Decent pensions now!" listen to speeches during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

A man holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Rajoy thief, you stole my pension" walks in the rain during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

A man holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Rajoy thief, you stole my pension" walks in the rain during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

A woman holds a placard reading in Spanish: "Your loot is my crisis" during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

A woman holds a placard reading in Spanish: "Your loot is my crisis" during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People shelter from the rain as they take part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People shelter from the rain as they take part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

People march during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.

Photo: Francisco Seco, AP