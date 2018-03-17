Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP
People march and chant slogans during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP
People march and chant slogans during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in ... more
A woman with a walking cane, shelters with an umbrella as she takes part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
A woman with a walking cane, shelters with an umbrella as she takes part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country ... more
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension ... more
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension ... more
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension ... more
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP
People march during a protest by pensioners in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension ... more
People, one holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Decent pensions now!" listen to speeches during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
People, one holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Decent pensions now!" listen to speeches during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied ... more
A man holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Rajoy thief, you stole my pension" walks in the rain during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
A man holding a placard reading in Spanish: "Rajoy thief, you stole my pension" walks in the rain during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards ... more
A woman holds a placard reading in Spanish: "Your loot is my crisis" during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
A woman holds a placard reading in Spanish: "Your loot is my crisis" during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country ... more
People shelter from the rain as they take part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
People shelter from the rain as they take part in a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in ... more
People march during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.
People march during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
A man holding a placard reading in Spanish: "No bread, no peace" shouts slogans during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts. less
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
A man holding a placard reading in Spanish: "No bread, no peace" shouts slogans during a protest by pensioners in Madrid, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the ... more
MADRID (AP) — Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied across the country Saturday to demand an increase in public pension payouts.
Unions and retiree groups called for protests in over 100 cities and towns across Spain to demand that pension payouts rise in line with inflation. Many pensioners complain that the government's 0.25 percent increase in 2017 is insufficient.
Protestors braved rain and cold weather in Madrid to march behind a banner saying "Protect Pensions in the Constitution."
Thousands also marched through Barcelona and most other major cities in Spain.
"The cost of life is going up and the pensions are only increasing by 0.25 percent. So the pension is not enough," 70-year-old retired cook Antonia Marroqui said in Barcelona. "Before I paid 150 euros ($184) in electricity. Now I pay 200 ($246). So, it is not enough to get by until the end of the month."
Experts have warned about the future of Spain's pension system as the population ages, with fewer workers contributing to the national pension fund as the number of retirees rises.
This is the second wave of protests for better pensions in recent weeks in Spain, putting pressure on the conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
The government says 139 billion euros ($171 billion) , or 29 percent of total public spending, was paid last year in state pensions.