Poland's ruling populists face setback in mayoral races

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's populist ruling party has been dealt a blow in mayoral races, with projections showing it failing to win control of any of the nation's largest cities.

Final results in weekend runoff elections are expected Monday afternoon. But a mix of partial results and exit polls shows that in 107 mayoral races, the ruling Law and Justice party is expected to win only six. The largest of the six is Zamosc, population 65,000.

A centrist, pro-European Union coalition is projected to win 28 cities. Most posts were won by independent candidates.

The results confirm the strong opposition of urban Poles to Law and Justice, which has been in conflict with the European Union. The party, however, was the largest vote-getter on Oct. 21 in balloting for regional assemblies.