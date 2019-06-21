Police called to home of UK leadership hopeful Boris Johnson

British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Britain's next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

LONDON (AP) — British police were called to the London home of prime ministerial contender Boris Johnson after a neighbor reported an altercation.

The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called in the early hours of Friday to the home Johnson shares with partner Carrie Symonds by someone "concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor."

The Guardian newspaper said neighbors had reported hearing screaming, shouting and banging.

Police said officers found that all occupants were "safe and well" and no offenses had been committed.

Johnson is favorite in a two-person race to become leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister.

Last year, he and his wife Marina Wheeler separated after 25 years of marriage.

Johnson's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.