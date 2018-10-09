Police in Bosnia fire warning shots to stave off migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say an officer has fired warning shots to stave off an attack by migrants in a northwestern town.

A statement on Tuesday said the incident happened in a migrant camp in the town of Bihac, near the border with Croatia.

Police say they were called to the scene on Monday evening over migrant clashes which injured several people.

The statement says that while police were conducting interviews several dozen migrants first started throwing rocks and other objects before advancing toward officers.

Police say that one of the officers fired four shots in the air to avert the attack.

Migrants have been arriving in northwestern Bosnia to try to cross to neighboring EU country Croatia before moving on toward Western Europe.