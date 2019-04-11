Polls open in 1st phase of India's lengthy general election

Indian polling officials and police with electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) sit inside a vehicle before heading to a polling station on the eve of the first phase of general election in Majuli, Assam, India, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Voting will take place in seven phases over six weeks beginning Thursday. Nearly 900 million people, including 15.9 million first-time voters, are eligible to cast ballots in the world's largest democratic exercise. less Indian polling officials and police with electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) sit inside a vehicle before heading to a polling station on the eve of the first phase of ... more Photo: Anupam Nath, AP Photo: Anupam Nath, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Polls open in 1st phase of India's lengthy general election 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

NEW DELHI (AP) — Polls have opened in the first phase of India's general elections.

Voters in 18 Indian states and two Union Territories began casting ballots on Thursday, the first day of a seven-phase election staggered over six weeks in the country of 1.3 billion people.

The election, the world's largest democratic exercise, is seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. Modi supporters say the tea-seller's son from Gujarat state has improved the nation's standing. But critics say his party's Hindu nationalism has aggravated religious tensions in India.

Some 900 million people are registered to vote for 543 seats in India's lower house of Parliament.

Voting concludes on May 19 and counting is scheduled for May 23.