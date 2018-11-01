President-elect says Brazil to move embassy to Jerusalem

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro waves at supporters as he arrives to watch an aerial performance by the private pilots' group “Esquadrilha do Ceu" or “Sky Squadron", at Barra beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Bolsonaro appeared in public Tuesday for the first time as president-elect. He visited a church led by ultraconservative pastor Silas Malafaia and spoke briefly to the faithful on stage. "I am sure that I am not the most capable, but God capacitates the chosen ones," he said. less Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro waves at supporters as he arrives to watch an aerial performance by the private pilots' group “Esquadrilha do Ceu" or “Sky Squadron", at Barra beach in Rio de ... more Photo: Leo Correa, AP Photo: Leo Correa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close President-elect says Brazil to move embassy to Jerusalem 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is reiterating that he plans to move Brazil's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, joining the United States and Guatemala.

In a tweet Thursday, Bolsonaro said: "As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that."

It was the first time since being elected Sunday that Bolsonaro has referred to his plan to move the embassy.

Some Brazilians have raised concerns about the idea.

Former Brazilian Ambassador to the U.S. Rubens Barbosa has warned that such a move could hurt Brazil's poultry exports. He says that Brazil "would be throwing away $6 billion per year in poultry sales to Arab countries."