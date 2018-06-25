Prince William tours ruins of Roman city of Jerash in Jordan





Britain's Prince William disembarks from a Royal Air Force plane after landing at the Marka airport in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Britain's Prince William has kicked off a politically delicate five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories. He plans to meet with young people, refugees and political leaders in a tumultuous region Britain had controlled between the two world wars.

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein, right, receives Britain's Prince William after his arrival at Marka Airport in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

JERASH, Jordan (AP) — Britain's Prince William is touring the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash, a major tourist attractions and a spot his wife visited as a child when her family lived in the kingdom in the 1980s.

The 36-year-old William is on the second day of a five-day Mideast tour that also takes him to Israel and the Palestinian territories. In Jordan, he is being hosted by Crown Prince Hussein, who is 23. The two watched England's World Cup match against Panama at the Jordanian royal's residence late Sunday.

The game was underway when William arrived in Jordan and the crown prince recorded it for him. England thrashed Panama 6-1, advancing to the second round.

Addressing a reception Sunday, William praised historic ties with Jordan. Later Monday, he arrives in Israel.