Catalan police officers cordon off the area separating supporters of the Spanish unity and Catalonian separatists during a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Police in Barcelona had to intervene on Sunday to keep apart a group of Catalan separatists and a march of those who support Spanish unity. Police formed a barrier to keep the opposing groups from reaching one another when the separatists rallied in a downtown square where the march in favor of the increased teaching of Spanish in local schools had planned to finish. less