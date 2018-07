Firefighters tackle the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor in Saddleworth, England, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Britain's military are joining exhausted firefighters to tackle a blaze in dry grassy hills in northwest England that may last for weeks. Over 100 firefighters have been working rolling 12-hour shifts to tackle fires in six pockets across 7-square miles (18-square kilometers) of Saddleworth Moor, on the outskirts of Greater Manchester. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) less