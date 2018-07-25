Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires













ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescue crews were searching through charred homes and cars for the missing after wildfires decimated seaside areas near the Greek capital, killing at least 74 people and sending thousands fleeing.

There was no official indication Wednesday as to how many people might be missing, and some people took to social media and Greek television stations with appeals for information on their loved ones. The death toll was expected to increase as crews searched more of the areas affected by the fires.

More than 280 firefighters were still in the area to the northeast of Athens, dousing the remaining flames to prevent flare-ups. Another 200 firefighters were tackling the second forest fire west of Athens, where local authorities pre-emptively evacuated three nearby communities overnight, according to the fire department.