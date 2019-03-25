Rights group faults treatment of Lebanese held in UAE

BEIRUT (AP) — Human Rights Watch says eight Lebanese men charged with links to the Hezbollah militant group are being poorly treated and held in undisclosed locations in the United Arab Emirates.

The rights group said Monday the trial of the eight men, all Shiite Muslims and long-time residents, has been marred with violations and irregularities, including brief hearings closed to the public and lack of access to defense lawyers.

They are expected to appear in court Wednesday. Local media reported they are likely to face new charges.

The men were detained more than a year ago, but were only charged last month. They are accused of setting up a "terrorist cell with links to Hezbollah in Lebanon." The men deny the charges.

HRW says they are being held in solitary confinement.