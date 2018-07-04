Russia: 1 killed when car veers onto sidewalk in Sochi

MOSCOW (AP) — A car veered onto the sidewalk and struck people near a bus stop in the Russian city of Sochi, killing one pedestrian and injuring five others.

In a video shown by state news channel Russia-24, a black car traveling at high speed on a main street veers across two lanes of traffic and crashes into the pedestrians, then plows through a railing and collides with a car travelling on a cross-street.

News reports said preliminary information suggested the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Wednesday's accident occurred in the Dagomys district of Sochi, one of the 11 cities hosting soccer World Cup matches.