Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, center, leads the procession which started from the Church on the Blood, which was built on the site of the execution of Csar Nicholas II and his family, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Thousands of pilgrims begun a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the execution of Czar Nicholas II and his family. Russia's last czar, his wife and five children were executed by Bolshevik soldiers in Yekaterinburg 18 months after Nicholas abdicated in the February 1917 revolution. less