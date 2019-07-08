Saudi carrier cancels troubled Boeing 737 order for Airbus

FILE - This Dec. 7, 2015, file photo shows the second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash. A new computer problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that will further delay the plane's return to flying after two deadly crashes, according to two people familiar with the matter. The latest flaw in the plane's computer system was discovered by Federal Aviation Administration pilots who were testing an update to critical software in a flight simulator in the fourth week of June 2019 at a Boeing facility near Seattle, the people said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the development has not been made public.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi budget carrier says it is ordering 30 Airbus planes in a deal that replaces a $6 billion agreement it had with Boeing for its troubled 737 MAX jets, which are grounded around the world after two crashes.

Flyadeal, operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., says the order results in the airline operating an all-Airbus A320 fleet in the future.

It comes as Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the crashes that killed 346 people. Preliminary investigations point to the role played by new software on the jet.

Boeing said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that it wishes flyadeal "well as it builds out its operations" and that it continues to focus on safely returning the 737 to service.