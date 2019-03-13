Scotland avalanche victims were 2 Frenchmen, 1 Swiss

Hill walkers make their way along the Ben Nevis mountain path in Scotland, Wednesday March 13, 2019. A young climber is being treated for serious injuries after an avalanche on the UK's highest mountain "wiped out" a climbing party on Tuesday, killing some of them and triggering a search and recovery operation in "brutal conditions", a rescuer said.

LONDON (AP) — Police in Scotland say the three people who died in an avalanche on Britain's highest peak were two Frenchman and a Swiss national.

The three perished Tuesday in an avalanche on Ben Nevis. Two died immediately while the third victim died before rescuers could get him to the hospital.

Police said Wednesday that a fourth person who was injured was also a Swiss national. He is in stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. The men ranged in age from 30 to 43.

Ben Nevis, located in the Scottish highlands, stands nearly 1,344 meters (4,409 feet) above sea level.