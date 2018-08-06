Serbia criticizes Israel over Croatia anniversary attendance

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's foreign minister has criticized Israel because its military jets and envoys took part in a ceremony in Croatia marking a victorious 1995 offensive against rebel Serb-held territories.

Ivica Dacic told a private television station Monday that "it's sad that an Israeli flag flew yesterday at the celebration of that criminal action." He added that "we are very disappointed."

He said it's "immoral" that Israel took part in the commemoration when tens of thousands of Jews perished in Croatian Nazi-run death camps during World War II.

Three Israeli air force jets took part in a flyby during Sunday's ceremony marking the anniversary of the operation that restored Croatia's control over land held by rebel Serbs during the 1991-95 war.

In March, Croatia approved the purchase of 12 F-16s from Israel.