Serbian PM: Armed intervention in Kosovo an option

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's prime minister has warned that the formation of a Kosovo army could trigger Serbia's armed intervention in the former province.

In the bluntest warning so far amid rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Wednesday that she hopes "we won't ever have to use our army, but that is currently one of the options on the table."

Kosovo's parliament is set to vote Dec. 14 on transforming the country's security forces into a regular army. Serbian officials claim the army would be used to chase the Serb minority out of Kosovo — something repeatedly denied by Kosovo officials.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, which Serbia does not recognize.

An armed intervention by Serbia in Kosovo would trigger a direct clash with NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there.