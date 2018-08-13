Photo: Sekcja Prasowa 8.Flotylla Obrony Wybrzeża, AP
Navy experts in explosives are retrieving three World War II-era bombs from the Baltic Sea bed in the vacation resort of Kolobrzeg, Poland, on Monday, 13 August 2018. Some 2,200 people had to be evacuated to all allow for the removal of the bombs that were taken to a test range for controlled detonation. less
Photo: Sekcja Prasowa 8.Flotylla Obrony Wybrzeża, AP
Navy experts in explosives are retrieving three World War II-era bombs from the Baltic Sea bed in the vacation resort of Kolobrzeg, Poland, on Monday, 13 August 2018. Some 2,200 people had to be evacuated to all allow for the removal of the bombs that were taken to a test range for controlled detonation. less
Photo: Sekcja Prasowa 8.Flotylla Obrony Wybrzeża, AP
Navy experts in explosives are retrieving three World War II-era bombs from the Baltic Sea bed in the vacation resort of Kolobrzeg, Poland, on Monday, 13 August 2018. Some 2,200 people had to be evacuated to all allow for the removal of the bombs that were taken to a test range for controlled detonation. less
Photo: Sekcja Prasowa 8.Flotylla Obrony Wybrzeża, AP
On September 1, 1939 the Nazis invaded Poland, starting WWII.
Without a formal declaration of war, German tanks, escorted by troops on motorcycles, drive into Poland during the invasion, Poland, September 1, 1939.

Photo: Pictorial Parade/Getty Images
The front page of London's Evening Standard newspaper on September 1, 1939 announcing the German invasion of Poland at the start of World War II.

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
German troops break down the turnpike at the German-Polish border in Sopot on September 1, 1939, beginning Germany's invasion of Poland at the start of World War II. This photo was staged a few days after the actual border crossing.

Photo: Keystone/Getty Images
The German operation and deployment plan for the Campaign in Poland in September 1939The German operation and deployment plan for the Campaign in Poland in September 1939, An illustration supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde about the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939. (Photo by Past Pix/SSPL/Getty Images)

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Shortly after Hitler's invasion of Poland, the German Luftwaffe rains incendiary bombs down on the Polish capitol of Warsaw, sending its citizens running for shelter, Warsaw, Poland, 1939.

Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images
German combat dug-out in Poland, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
The graves of Polish soldiers, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
German camouflaged heavy artillery at Jablonka, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
German soldiers parading in Warsaw after the invasion of Poland during World War II, September 28 - 30th, 1939. From a series of stereographic views, 'Soldaten des Fuhrers im Felde' ('The Fuhrer's Soldiers in the Field').

Photo: UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images
Adolf Hitler viewing the victory parade in Warsaw after the German invasion of Poland.

Photo: Hugo Jaeger/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945) salutes as he oversees his military troop during the Nazi occupation of Poland. The troops march in formation toward a wooden bridge, constructed by the Nazis across the San River, near Jarolaw, Poland. The Nazis and Soviets had divided Poland by the end of that September.

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Captured Polish troops, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Town Hall Square in Bartf, Eld, Slovakia, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Jewish beds are burned in the market place in Myslenice, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
A Polish farmer at the door of his home, head in his hands in despair, surveys the wreckage caused by a German air raid during the invasion of Poland.

Photo: Keystone/Getty Images
Air-raid bomb damage in Warsaw after the German invasion. Note the pictures still on the wall.

Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images
Heinrich Himmler with unidentified military policeman in Warsaw after German invasion of Poland.

Photo: Hugo Jaeger/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
The Nazi invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939.

Photo: UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images
German guard watching the streets as a large Nazi swastika flag flies above him following the German invasion of Poland.

Photo: Hugo Jaeger/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Refugees clogging road near Warsaw during German invasion of Poland.

Photo: Hugo Jaeger/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Bomb shelters were erected in all major Polish cities, as here in the market place in Tarnow, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939. (Photo by Past Pix/SSPL/Getty Images)

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
The German-Russian demarcation line at Augustow, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Krasne Airport under German control, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
German troops write greetings cards from Warsaw, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Polish prisoners and a nurse on the outskirts of Warsaw, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Abandoned Polish weapons and equipment after the surrender of Warsaw, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
German airmen by a courier aircraft, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
The German and Russian boundary posts at the demarcation line, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
The KDF vessel Wilhelm Gustloff being used as a hospital ship at Westerplatte, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
A sign near Warsaw pointing to the front, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
On the German-Russian-Lithuanian corner - the beginning of the German-Russian demarcation line, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Adolf Hitler arrives at Oppelin airport for his visit to the Eastern Front, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
A weapons and uniform roll call after returning from the front, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Tanks in Adolf Hitler's parade in Warsaw, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
A 55 year old Polish prisoner is interrogated by a German officer, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Hitler leaves headquarters for parade in Warsaw, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
Polish soldiers and a Red Cross nurse captured by the Germans during the Polish invasion by Germany.

Photo: Hugo Jaeger/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
A hit on a German armoured car, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the Wehrmacht's advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
A sunken Polish warship in the port of Gotenhaven, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images
City of Lodz, Poland under German occupation, One of a series of stereo photographic cards supplied with the book Die Soldaten des Fuhrers im f, Elde, The photographs, which were passed by the German High Command, show the WehrmachtÂs advance through Poland in 1939.

Photo: Past Pix/SSPL Via Getty Images

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — More than 2,000 people were evacuated Monday while Polish navy experts removed three World War II bombs from the Baltic Sea bed at the vacation resort of Kolobrzeg.

The spokesman for the local navy unit, Jacek Kwiatkowski, said the bombs were hoisted out of the sea and onto a special truck and were taken to a test range for a controlled detonation.

Each bomb weighed about 300 kilograms (660 pounds) and their impact radius was estimated at 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). Two other metal objects found at the site turned out to be parts of an old anchor and some scrap metal.

Dariusz Trzeciak, a Kolobrzeg city official, said about 2,000 residents and 200 vacationers were evacuated in their own cars or in buses. They were later allowed to return.

Kolobrzeg, which was part of Germany during the war, was the site of fierce fighting in the war's last phase.