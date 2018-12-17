South Africa's former leader joins Twitter amid legal woes

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's former president, who faces corruption charges, has taken to Twitter.

"It's me, Jacob Zuma," the ex-leader says in an introductory video posted on the social media site in the last few days.

Zuma says "you will get used to me" and that he intends to join the national conversation. He says he will correct some things that are said about him and that some people have used fake social media accounts in his name.

Zuma resigned in February, ending a scandal-tainted tenure that sapped confidence in the South African government and hurt the economy. He now faces corruption charges related to an old arms deal, and a judge ruled that Zuma should reimburse the state for funds used to fight corruption allegations in court in the past decade.