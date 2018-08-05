Suicide bomber kills 3 NATO forces in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan has killed three NATO forces.

It says a U.S. soldier and two Afghan troops were wounded in Sunday's blast, which targeted a foot patrol. The statement did not specify the nationalities of the soldiers who were killed.

The Taliban claimed the attack.

Wahida Shahkar, the spokeswoman for the provincial governor in the Parwan province, said the attack took place near the provincial capital, Charakar.

NATO formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but thousands of forces are still providing support and training to Afghan troops, and carrying out counterterrorism missions.