Swedish Air Force JAS 39 fighter jet crashes, pilot safe
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish jet fighter has crashed in southern Sweden, apparently after striking a bird.
Sweden's Armed Forces says Tuesday that the pilot of the Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet ejected safely after the bird strike.
He has been taken to a nearby hospital, likely for checks.
The plane crashed near Karlskrona — 160 kilometers (99 miles) east of Malmo, Sweden's third largest city.
No other details were immediately available.
