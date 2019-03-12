Syria criticized US senator' comment on Golan Heights

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's Foreign Ministry is blasting U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for his comments in which he vowed to push for U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights calling them "arrogant" and stressing that Israeli occupation will eventually end.

The ministry's statement on Tuesday said that according to the United Nations, the Golan Heights are considered Syrian occupied lands.

The South Carolina Republican said Monday he aimed to change the current U.S.-designation of the Golan, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967, as disputed territory. He spoke during a tour of the frontier with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, a move not recognized by most of the international community.

The ministry said Golan residents are determined to continue the struggle until liberation.