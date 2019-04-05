Taliban attack in Afghan province kills 12 more troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a massive Taliban siege of a government compound and army base in western Badghis province, now in its second day, has killed at least 12 more troops.

Friday's fatalities bring the overall casualty toll for the assault in the district of Bala Murghab to at least 32. Many more have been wounded and the area is cut off.

Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a provincial councilmember, says that according to soldiers inside the base, roughly 2,000 Taliban fighters are involved in the attack.

He says there are about 600 Afghan troops and members of the security forces inside and they are running out of ammunition, water and food.

Abdul Waris Sherzad, a district chief, says the locals are disappointed that NATO forces and the Afghan government have not helped.