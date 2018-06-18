Cans and other items litter the floor of a convenience store, following an earthquake in Hirakata, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.(Ikuo Tatsumi/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Ikuo Tatsumi, AP
Wall lies on road after it fell down following an earthquake near an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.(Shuichiro Sugiyama/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Shuichiro Sugiyama, AP
Debris of damaged walls are scattered following an earthquake, in Ibaraki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Yosuke Mizuno, AP
Police inspect the site, covered by blue sheet, where a girl was killed by fallen wall, following an earthquake near an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.(Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Yohei Nishimura, AP
Scattered objects lie in the room of a damaged house in Suita, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
Scattered objects lie in the kitchen of a damaged house in Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
School children take shelter at schoolyard in Ikeda, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Takaki Yajima, Associated Press
Passengers get off a train which suspended its service in Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Yosuke Mizuno, Associated Press
Smoke rises from a house blaze in Takatsuki, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Yohei Nishimura, Associated Press
Guests take shelter outside a hotel in Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses. There were no immediate reports of injuries.(Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: 095727+0900, Associated Press
Passengers wait for the bullet train "Shinkansen" to resume operation in Osaka on June 18, 2018 following an earthquake. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: STR, AFP/Getty Images
A station employee (L) announces an entry restriction into a railway Station in Osaka on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: STR, AFP/Getty Images
A shop employee clears broken bottles following and earthquake in Osaka on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: STR, AFP/Getty Images
Train guide electric boards tilt following an earthquake at Ibaraki-shi Station in Ibaraki City, north of Osaka prefecture on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: STR, AFP/Getty Images
A crack is filled with water on a road after water pipes were broken following an earthquake in Takatsuki city, Osaka, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka on Monday morning. (Keiji Uesho/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Keiji Uesho, AP
The gate of Myotoku-ji temple collapses after an earthquake hit Ibaraki City, Osaka, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka on Monday morning. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Yosuke Mizuno, AP
A crack is filled with water on a road after water pipes were broken following an earthquake in Takatsuki city, Osaka, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka on Monday morning. (Keiji Uesho/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Keiji Uesho, AP
Electric boards lean at a platform of Ibaraki-shi train station in Ibaraki City, Osaka, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka on Monday morning. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: Yosuke Mizuno, AP
Passengers descend from a train on the track after train service was suspended to check for damage following an earthquake in Takatsuki city, Osaka, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka on Monday morning. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: AP
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on a powerful earthquake in Japan (all times local):
11:30 p.m.
Authorities say the death toll from Monday's powerful earthquake in western Japan has risen to four.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka, Japan's second-largest city, injuring more than 300 people.
Officials in Takatsuki city confirmed the fourth death, of a city resident, but details were not known. Kyodo News said the victim was an 81-year-old woman who died after a wardrobe fell on her at home.
A 9-year-old schoolgirl was killed in the city earlier Monday when the concrete wall of a school compound fell on the street as she walked by. Two men in their 80s died after being hit by falling objects.
Dozens of flights were grounded and trains were halted, although some resumed operation by Monday evening.
8:20 p.m.
Authorities in western Japan say the number of people treated for injuries suffered in a strong earthquake Monday morning now exceeds 300.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the major city of Osaka killed three people, toppled concrete walls and store shelves and temporarily knocked out some power and water supplies.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 307 people have been treated at hospitals in five prefectures. Most of the injured were in Osaka, which did not give details, but the injuries reported in Kyoto and three other neighboring prefectures were all minor.
___
3 p.m.
Authorities in western Japan say the number of people treated for injuries suffered in a strong earthquake Monday morning now exceeds 210.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the major city of Osaka killed three people, toppled concrete walls and store shelves and temporarily knocked out some power and water supplies.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 214 people have been treated at hospitals in five prefectures. Most of the injured were in Osaka, which did not give details, but the injuries reported in Kyoto and three other neighboring prefectures were all minor.
___
11:45 a.m.
A 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s have been killed by a strong earthquake in the western Japan metropolis of Osaka.
The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka city Monday shortly after 8 a.m.
It set off multiple building fires and toppled walls. Train service was suspended across a wide area during the morning commute.
___
10:45 a.m.
Japanese disaster authorities say two people have been found without vital signs and 41 others injured by an earthquake in western Japan.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the city of Osaka and the surrounding area Monday about 8 a.m.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said one person had no heartbeat and wasn't breathing and a second person also had no vital signs. Japanese media reported one of the likely victims is a 9-year-old girl found at a school.
Japanese authorities don't confirm death until after an examination at a hospital.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has updated the magnitude of the quake to 6.1, stronger than the initial 5.9 magnitude.
___
9:10 a.m.
A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a quake with preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck Monday around 8 a.m. The inland earthquake poses no tsunami risk.
Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga says there were no reports of major damage as of 8:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Train and subway service including the bullet train have been suspended to check for damage to equipment.