The Latest: Catalan leader: Focus on freeing separatists

A shadow of a man is cast over Catalan independence flags for sale, during the Catalan National Day in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to flood the streets of Barcelona later on Tuesday in a march calling for independence from Spain. The traditional march on the Sept. 11 "Diada," which remembers the fall of the Catalan capital to Spanish forces in 1714, is expected to attract this year hundreds of thousands of secession sympathizers. less A shadow of a man is cast over Catalan independence flags for sale, during the Catalan National Day in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to ... more Photo: Santi Palacios, AP

A man drives a car reading in Catalan: "Freedom for the political prisoners" during Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to flood the streets of Barcelona later on Tuesday in a march calling for independence from Spain. The traditional march on the Sept. 11 "Diada," which remembers the fall of the Catalan capital to Spanish forces in 1714, is expected to attract this year hundreds of thousands of secession sympathisers. less A man drives a car reading in Catalan: "Freedom for the political prisoners" during Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to flood ... more Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP

A couple wrapped in Catalan independence flags walk down a street during Catalan National Day in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to flood the streets of Barcelona later on Tuesday in a march calling for independence from Spain. The traditional march on the Sept. 11 "Diada," which remembers the fall of the Catalan capital to Spanish forces in 1714, is expected to attract this year hundreds of thousands of secession sympathizers. less A couple wrapped in Catalan independence flags walk down a street during Catalan National Day in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to flood the ... more Photo: Santi Palacios, AP



Photo: Santi Palacios, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Catalan leader: Focus on freeing separatists 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on Catalan separatists in Spain (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The Catalan leader says the focus of the Day of Catalonia holiday must be on freeing the high-profile separatists who are awaiting trial for their part in the bid by the region to break away from Spain last year.

Quim Torra says that while maintaining the goal of secession for Catalonia, his government will dedicate all its efforts into drumming up public protests before the trials of the separatists expected to start before the year's end.

Torra says "I will not accept (guilty) sentences and I will appeal to all free-minded citizens to not accept them either."

Torra, however, adds that his government has ruled out openly defying the justice system by releasing the prisoners from their jails, which are in Catalonia and run by his regional administration.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-independence Catalans are expected in Barcelona's streets later on Tuesday.

___

12:45 p.m.

Separatist authorities are calling for people to take to the streets of Barcelona to mark the Day of Catalonia, in the first of a series of mass mobilizations demanding independence from Spain.

The traditional Sept. 11 march marking the "Diada," when the Catalan capital fell to Spanish forces in 1714, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of secession sympathizers Tuesday.

It comes nearly one year after a banned referendum on secession led to an ineffective independence declaration. Catalan separatist leaders and activists who pushed it, defying Spain's constitutional protection of territorial integrity, are either awaiting trial in prison or fled the country.

Catalan President Quim Torra, who came to power after secessionists won a regional election, wants the new center-left national government to agree to a binding independence referendum.