The Latest: China blasts Trump comments as 'irresponsible'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. decision to call off a trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

China has lashed back at President Donald Trump for accusing Beijing of a lack of support in U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons and missiles.

Trump on Friday directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea this coming week because of what he saw as a lack of progress on nuclear disarmament talks with the North. Trump also said the nuclear negotiations with North Korea have been hampered by the lack of support from China, which is engaged in an intensifying trade dispute with the United States.

China's Foreign Ministry said on its website on Saturday, "The U.S. statement violates basic facts and is irresponsible."

It also said it is "seriously concerned about it" and has made "solemn representations to the U.S. side."

___

3:10 p.m.

South Korea has called the U.S. decision to call off a trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "unfortunate" but says it's most important for the allies to pursue "substantial progress" on denuclearization.

The statement by the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Saturday came hours after President Donald Trump directed Pompeo to delay his trip because of what he saw as a lack of progress on nuclear disarmament talks with the North.

Trump also accused China for its supposed lack of support in U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The ministry says South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa spoke with Pompeo over the phone and they pledged joint efforts to keep the momentum of dialogue alive.