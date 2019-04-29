The Latest: Helicopter in fatal Hawaii crash was 4-seater

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter crash in Hawaii that killed three people (all times local):

10 a.m.

A federal agency says a helicopter that crashed in a Honolulu suburb was a four-seat Robinson R44.

The Honolulu Fire Department says three people died in the crash Monday in the town of Kailua.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the agency believes three people were on board the aircraft. He says the circumstances of the morning crash remained unknown.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

____

9:40 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department says three people have died in a helicopter crash in the suburban town of Kailua.

Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said Monday he didn't immediately know how many people were on board the helicopter or whether any houses or cars were involved in the crash.

He says he doesn't know the ages and genders of those killed.

.