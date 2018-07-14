The Latest: Israeli media report renewed bombing in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the Israel-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Israeli media are reporting that the military has renewed its bombardment of militant sites in the Gaza Strip as Palestinian militants launch rockets toward Israel.

Air raid sirens blared in southern Israeli communities on Saturday in a fresh exchange of fire along the Israel-Gaza border.

Israel reportedly targeted militant sites belonging to Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups. No injuries were reported in Gaza or Israel.

Media reports say at least one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Saturday's exchange was the second cross-border fusillade in the past 24 hours, coming shortly after Israel bombed militant sites in Gaza and Hamas militants over 30 rockets toward Israel.

___

6:50 a.m.

The Israeli military says it has struck several militant sites in Gaza in response to renewed violence along the border. Shortly after, more than a dozen rockets were fired toward Israel.

There are no reports of casualties on either side but the exchange threatens to spark a further conflagration after weeks of tensions along the volatile border.

The military says its jets targeted a Hamas tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip early Saturday as well as other military compounds. Hamas says its rockets were meant to deter Israel from further action.

The military says an Israeli officer was lightly wounded by a grenade thrown at him during the near-weekly protests along the border Friday. A 15-year-old Palestinian was shot dead as he tried to climb over the fence into Israel.