Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco blesses the coffin of nine-year-old Samuel Robbiano during a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco blesses the coffin of nine-year-old Samuel Robbiano during a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, ... more
Sampdoria's forward Fabio Quagliarella, left, and Genoa's defender Domenico Criscito arrive at the exhibition center Fiera di Genova to attend the funeral of some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Simone Arveda, AP
Sampdoria's forward Fabio Quagliarella, left, and Genoa's defender Domenico Criscito arrive at the exhibition center Fiera di Genova to attend the funeral of some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, ... more
Genoa soccer team chairman Enrico Preziosi, center, is flanked by sports manager Giorgio Perinetti, left, and general manager Alessandro Zarbano as they arrive at the exhibition center Fiera di Genova to attend the funeral of some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Simone Arveda, AP
Genoa soccer team chairman Enrico Preziosi, center, is flanked by sports manager Giorgio Perinetti, left, and general manager Alessandro Zarbano as they arrive at the exhibition center Fiera di Genova to attend ... more
Players of the Campi Corniglianese soccer team gather by the coffin of their teammate Marius Djerri at the exhibition center Fiera di Genoa for the funeral service of some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. less
Photo: Nicola Marfisi, AP
Players of the Campi Corniglianese soccer team gather by the coffin of their teammate Marius Djerri at the exhibition center Fiera di Genoa for the funeral service of some of the victims of a collapsed highway ... more
People attend a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
People attend a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of ... more
Incense is spread during a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Incense is spread during a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a ... more
Relatives sit by a small white coffin as they attend a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Relatives sit by a small white coffin as they attend a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge, in Genoa's exhibition center Fiera di Genova, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. ... more
Firefighters remove debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Italian authorities have lowered the death to 38 from 39 in the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa. Genoa Prefect Office official Raffaella Corsaro told AP that there had been a "misunderstanding" about information from ambulance dispatchers. Earlier, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that as rescuers comb through the rubble for more bodies it will be "inevitable" that the death toll will eventually rise. Dozens of vehicles plunged into a dry river bed after the collapse Tuesday. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Luca Zennaro, AP
Firefighters remove debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Italian authorities have lowered the death to 38 from 39 in the collapse of a highway bridge in ... more
View of the buildings that were evacuated in the area around the collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa during a sudden, violent storm, sending vehicles plunging 90 meters (nearly 300 feet) into a heap of rubble below. less
Photo: Nicola Marfisi, AP
View of the buildings that were evacuated in the area around the collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France ... more
People stand by a small white coffin of a victim of a collapsed highway bridge prior to the start of the funeral service, in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
People stand by a small white coffin of a victim of a collapsed highway bridge prior to the start of the funeral service, in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of ... more
A woman mourns a victim of a collapsed highway bridge, at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, where some of the coffins are laid in state, in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. A state funeral for most of the victims will take place in Genoa on Saturday. less
Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP
A woman mourns a victim of a collapsed highway bridge, at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, where some of the coffins are laid in state, in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. A state funeral for most of ... more
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Excavators have begun clearing large sections of the collapsed highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa in the search for people still missing three days after the deadly accident. less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Excavators have begun clearing large sections of the collapsed highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa in the search ... more
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Officials say 38 people are confirmed killed and 15 injured. Prosecutors say 10 to 20 people might be unaccounted-for and the death toll is expected to rise. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Luca Zennaro, AP
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Officials say 38 people are confirmed killed and 15 injured. Prosecutors say 10 to 20 people might be unaccounted-for and ... more
A view of the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Italian authorities have lowered the death to 38 from 39 in the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa. Genoa Prefect Office official Raffaella Corsaro told AP that there had been a "misunderstanding" about information from ambulance dispatchers. Earlier, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that as rescuers comb through the rubble for more bodies it will be "inevitable" that the death toll will eventually rise. Dozens of vehicles plunged into a dry river bed after the collapse Tuesday. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Luca Zennaro, AP
A view of the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Italian authorities have lowered the death to 38 from 39 in the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa. Genoa ... more
A truck is blocked at the end of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa during a sudden, violent storm, sending vehicles plunging 90 meters (nearly 300 feet) into a heap of rubble below. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Luca Zennaro, AP
A truck is blocked at the end of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France collapsed in the Italian port city ... more
A woman is comforted as she mourns a victim of a collapsed highway bridge, at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, where some of the victims are laid in state, in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. A state funeral for most of the victims will take place in Genoa on Saturday. less
Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP
A woman is comforted as she mourns a victim of a collapsed highway bridge, at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, where some of the victims are laid in state, in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. A state ... more
A firefighter looks up at the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in between buildings, in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The death toll from the collapse of a highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa that is already confirmed to have claimed 39 lives will certainly rise, a senior official said. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told reporters: "Unfortunately, the toll will increase, that's inevitable." Searchers continued to comb through tons of jagged steel, concrete and dozens of vehicles that plunged as much as 45 meters (150 feet) into a dry river bed on Tuesday. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Luca Zennaro, AP
A firefighter looks up at the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in between buildings, in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The death toll from the collapse of a highway bridge in the Italian city ... more
Buildings stand next to the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The death toll from the collapse of a highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa that is already confirmed to have claimed 39 lives will certainly rise, a senior official said. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told reporters: "Unfortunately, the toll will increase, that's inevitable." Searchers continued to comb through tons of jagged steel, concrete and dozens of vehicles that plunged as much as 45 meters (150 feet) into a dry river bed on Tuesday. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP) less
Photo: Luca Zennaro, AP
Buildings stand next to the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The death toll from the collapse of a highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa that is already ... more
GENOA, Italy (AP) — The Latest on the Italy bridge collapse (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
Genoa's archbishop has told mourners at a state funeral for victims of the city's bridge collapse that Pope Francis is praying for the dead and those suffering.
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco said Francis offered words of comfort in a phone call Friday evening.
In his homily at the funeral Mass in a fairground pavilion, Bagnasco said Tuesday's highway bridge collapse over a dry riverbed "gashed the heart of Genoa". But he called for solidarity to build "new bridges to walk together" in a spiritual sense.
Bagnasco said the wound in Genoa's heart is deep "due to the boundless sorrow for those who lost their life," as well as the injured and the hundreds now homeless after nearby buildings were evacuated.
The death toll has risen to 42, according to media reports.
___
12:35 p.m.
Players and coaches of Genoa's two main soccer teams are among those attending the state funeral for victims of the city's bridge collapse.
Both the Sampdoria and Genoa teams had already announced they wouldn't play their matches this weekend but at a later date.
Saturday is a day of national mourning. The funeral for 19 victims was held in a pavilion on the city's fair grounds. The unofficial death toll in Tuesday's collapse rose to 42 after four bodies were found in the rubble Saturday.
___
12:05 p.m.
Italy's president has comforted families of many of the Genoa bridge collapse victims.
Before the service began, President Sergio Mattarella paused in silence before the coffins then spoke briefly with each group of families.
The unofficial death toll stands at 42 after the discovery of four bodies in the Morandi Bridge's rubble Saturday by rescuers.
Also attending the service were Premier Giuseppe Conte and several Cabinet members, including Italy's transportation and infrastructure minister.
Investigators are working to see if a design flaw or improper maintenance might have caused the collapse on Tuesday.
Saturday has been declared a day of national mourning.
___
10:50 a.m.
Italian state radio says the body of a 30-year-old man has been found in the Genoa bridge collapse, bringing the death toll to 42.
The report also said rescuers believe all those previously thought missing might now have been accounted for, after an elderly man called local authorities to say he was OK and not involved in Tuesday's tragedy.
The local prefect's office, which is issuing official numbers of the dead, said it didn't immediately have information about the latest bodies found.
___
10 a.m.
Italian media say three more bodies have been found in rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 41.
Genoa's prefect's office said it didn't immediately have official confirmation of the reports by ANSA news agency and other Italian news media Saturday that the bodies were found by rescuers overnight.
ANSA said the bodies were found inside a car smashed under a huge block of concrete from the collapse on Tuesday. It said they were three family members, including a child, who had been traveling for a vacation when their car, with about 30 other vehicles, plunged when the bridge gave way.
Two other people are believed to be still missing as rescue work continues.