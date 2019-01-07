The Latest: UN rebuffs Guatemala's pullout from commission

A caravan carrying Colombian national Yilen Osorio, a member of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) leaves the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Authorities in Guatemala were holding Osorio, a member of the U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission in the capital's airport on Sunday, refusing him entry to the country in an escalation of tensions between the government and the commission. less A caravan carrying Colombian national Yilen Osorio, a member of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) leaves the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, Jan. 6, ... more Photo: Santiago Billy, AP Photo: Santiago Billy, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: UN rebuffs Guatemala's pullout from commission 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Latest on Guatemala's decision to withdraw from a United Nations-sponsored anti-corruption commission (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly rejects" Guatemala's complaints in withdrawing from a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission.

Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric issued a statement Monday evening. It said the U.N. expects Guatemala to keep up its end of an agreement that created the commission, until its mandate ends in September.

Dujarric says the U.N. "has been constructively engaged" with the Guatemalan government about the commission, known as CICIG.

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel announced the pullout after meeting with Guterres on Monday.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has been inveighing against the commission. It has investigated his son and his brother, among other people.

Guatemala says the group has politicized its work, caused social division and failed to respect the presumption of innocence, among other criticisms.

___

4:45 p.m.

Guatemala is pulling out of a United Nations-sponsored anti-corruption commission after more than a year of tension between the government and the group, which has investigated top government officials and people close to President Jimmy Morales.

Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel announced the decision Monday after meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

There was no immediate response from the U.N. Before the announcement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres continues to support the commission's work.

Morales has sought to end the commission known as CICIG, which has investigated Morales' son and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption.

Morales refused to renew CICIG's mandate last year and has barred its chief from returning to Guatemala from a business trip.

A commission member was detained at an airport after arriving Saturday.

___

12:30 p.m.

A member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission has been allowed into Guatemala by a court order after he was held for almost a day at the capital's airport.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court ordered the government to admit Colombian Yilen Osorio, who was detained upon arrival at the airport Saturday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday the organization was happy at Osorio's return to Guatemala and expects its government to let commission staffers travel freely.

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel was due to meet later Monday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has sought to end the commission known as CICIG, which has investigated Morales' son and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption.

Morales refused to renew CICIG's mandate last year and barred its chief from returning to Guatemala from a business trip.

___

10 a.m.

A member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission has been allowed into Guatemala by a court order after he was held for almost a day at the capital's airport.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court ordered the government to admit Colombian Yilen Osorio, who was detained by immigration officials upon arrival at the airport Saturday.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has sought to end the commission known as CICIG, which has investigated Morales' son and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption.

Osorio heads an investigation of alleged bribery implicating the vice president of Congress and others. He also participated in a campaign finance investigation into the dealings of Morales' political party.

Morales refused to renew CICIG's mandate last year, and barred its chief from returning to Guatemala from a trip to the United States.