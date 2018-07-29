Tin shed collapse injures at least 70 in western India

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Police say a huge tin shed with a large number of people perched on its roof watching a tractor race collapsed under their weight in western India, injuring at least 70 of them.

Police officer Yogesh Yadav says the injured have been hospitalized, eight of them in critical condition.

Hundreds of villagers were watching the tractor race and stunts performed by their drivers Sunday in a make-shift stadium in Padampur, a town in Rajasthan state. The event was being held after the tractors offloaded grains and other agricultural products in a grain market.

The roof collapse created a panic in the stadium. The area is around 475 kilometers (300 miles) northwest of Jaipur, the state capital.

Top elected official Vasundhara Raje ordered an inquiry into the accident.