UK's May seeks Brexit deal amid mounting pressure to quit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Welsh Conservative party conference at Llangollen Pavilion, Llangollen, Wales, Friday May 3, 2019. Britain's main Conservative and Labour parties took a hammering in local elections as Brexit-weary voters expressed frustration over the country's stalled departure from the European Union.(Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The British government is making a final push to do a Brexit deal with the opposition Labour Party, amid mounting outrage from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party at the prospect of compromise.

Senior Conservative and Labour lawmakers are meeting to see whether they can reach a compromise. Several weeks of talks have so far not produced a breakthrough.

Almost three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the date and terms of Brexit remain uncertain because lawmakers have repeatedly rejected May's divorce deal with the bloc.

That has led her to seek a deal with Labour — to the fury of pro-Brexit Conservatives, who are demanding May's resignation.

The head of a powerful Conservative committee is due to meet May Tuesday to deliver a demand for "clarity" about her departure date.