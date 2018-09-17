UN inks deal for 'medical air bridge' with Yemen's capital

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian aid agency says it's agreed with the rebel-run government in the capital of war-torn Yemen on a "medical air bridge" to evacuate civilians for medical treatment.

The airlift would include those who suffer from chronic and critical health issues such as cancer or kidney trouble.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late Sunday its Yemen coordinator, Lise Grande, signed a deal with Sanaa authorities to allow for "medical transfer of critically ill patients, by chartered air flight, to a medical facility that is equipped to manage such cases."

The World Health Organization's Yemen representative, Dr. Nevio Zagaria, said 12 "conditions" had been agreed on. WHO is setting up procedures for the air bridge, which would initially operate for a six-month "trial period."