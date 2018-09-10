UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet addresses her statement during the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) less U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet addresses her statement during the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in ... more Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi, AP

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet listens to a speech during the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) less U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet listens to a speech during the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in ... more Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi, AP

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet attends the opening of the 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) less U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet attends the opening of the 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, ... more Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi, AP



Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

GENEVA (AP) — The new U.N. human rights chief has announced plans to send teams to Italy and Austria to examine migrants' treatment, drawing a quick retort from Vienna.

Michelle Bachelet said Monday that her office will "assess recent developments" in Austria regarding migrants. She added that "we also intend to send staff to Italy, to assess the reported sharp increase in acts of violence and racism against migrants, persons of African descent and Roma."

Both countries' governments take a hard line on migration.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he welcomed an "opportunity to rectify prejudices" about Austria.

He said that "we hope that, after this examination, the U.N. will again have time and resources to dedicate to those countries where torture and the death penalty are on the agenda."