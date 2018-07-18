Vatican-OK'd journal strikes out again at US evangelicals

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican-approved journal has launched its second major critique of American evangelicals, dismissing "prosperity gospel" theology as a "pseudo" faith dangerously tied up with the American Dream and President Donald Trump's politics.

Two of Pope Francis' top communications advisers — an Italian Jesuit and an Argentine Protestant — penned "The Prosperity Gospel: Dangerous and Different" for the current issue of the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, published Wednesday.

In the article, the authors note that the "prosperity gospel" and its belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy, healthy and happy has spread throughout the world, particularly in Latin America and Asia, thanks to its charismatic proponents' effective use of TV and media.

But they point to its origins in the U.S. and its underpinning of the American Dream.