Venezuela orders Aruba, Brazil borders reopened

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is reopening its borders with Brazil and Aruba while keeping the more frequently traversed Colombia border closed.

President Nicolás Maduro ordered the land border with Brazil and the maritime border with the Dutch Caribbean island shut in February in advance of the opposition's failed attempt to deliver international humanitarian aid.

Industry Minister Tareck El Aissami announced that both borders will be open to travel and commerce starting Friday.

The border with Colombia remains officially sealed, but thousands of Venezuelans continue to cross through illegal dirt pathways known as "trochas" to flee the country's crisis.

Venezuela's relations with Colombia and Brazil have grown increasingly prickly as the leaders of both countries have supported opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his bid to oust Maduro and form a transitional government.