Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP
Children cool off in a fountain during a hot summer day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018. Much of Spain is on alert as the country's weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) due to a hot air mass moving northward from the African continent. less
Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP
EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. People practice rowing in the Arga River during a hot summer day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2018.( Much of Spain is on alert as the country's weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) due to a hot air mass moving northward from the African continent. less
Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP
A dead fish lies a the banks of the harbour of Greetsiel, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)
Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam, AP
People cool off as they walk along the fountain of Warsaw near Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug, 1, 2018. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 3O degrees C (86 F) on Wednesday.
Photo: Michel Euler, AP
Children cool off at the fountain of Warsaw near Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug, 1, 2018. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 3O degrees C (86 F) on Wednesday.
Photo: Michel Euler, AP
A man and his children are driving with a canoe over the Danube river in Riedlingen, southern Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)
Photo: Thomas Warnack, AP
Visitors of a public pool are photographed from a small plane in Kleinmachnow, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018. (Ralf Hirschberger/dpa via AP)
Photo: Ralf Hirschberger, AP
MADRID (AP) — Much of Spain is on alert as the country's weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) due to a hot air mass moving north from Africa.
Spain's Meteorological Agency says eight provinces in the southern Andalusia region and around Madrid are under high risk because of the heat wave hitting the country beginning Wednesday.
Two dozen more provinces are also on a lower level of alert, with the agency saying that the mercury could hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in three major river valleys on Thursday and Friday.
Authorities are warning against venturing outdoors during the peak sunny hours of the day and advising citizens to drink water and keep houses and vehicles as cool as possible.