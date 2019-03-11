Wonder Woman to the rescue: Gal Gadot takes on Netanyahu

This Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo, shows Rotem Sela, one of Israel's top models and TV hosts, during a tv reality show filming near Jerusalem. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has come to the rescue of a fellow Israeli celebrity in a spat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gadot, who typically shies away from politics, is rallying behind Rotem Sela, one of Israel's top models and TV hosts, who drew fire from Netanyahu for criticizing his fearmongering election campaign against the country's Arab minority.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has come to the rescue of a fellow Israeli celebrity in a spat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gadot, who typically shies away from politics, is rallying behind Rotem Sela, one of Israel's top models and TV hosts, who drew fire from Netanyahu for criticizing his fearmongering election campaign against the country's Arab minority.

Sela's rebuke of Netanyahu, and her call for equality for all Israeli citizens in an Instagram post, prompted the prime minister to take to social media himself and lecture her that "Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and of it alone."

Gadot responded with her own supportive post for Sela to her more than 28 million followers on Instagram: "Rotem, my sister, you're an inspiration to us all."