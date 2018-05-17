On the Market / 1948 stone house expanded, updated for today













DARIEN — At first glance the stone cottage with beige trim and a slate roof at 235 Tokeneke Road (Route 136) is typical of most stone houses. Only after learning the architectural history of this house does its construction really become significant.

This eight-room house was built in 1948 and when it was expanded the current owners painstakingly matched the newly applied stone to the original Yonkers granite façade. The result is a seamless transition from old to new sections of the house.

The same pains were taken to create the masterful interior when the 2,000-square-foot house was remodeled and updated this year. The owners imbued the house a feel of new construction blended with classic charm. They gave it custom-made rift-sawn, diagonally cut oak cabinetry, just one of the many custom touches aimed at elegance and function. They also gave it open concept living with an easy flow from one room to the next.

The house sits up on a knoll away from the road on a level and sloping property of about three-quarters of an acre; the corner lot surrounded by 650 linear feet of custom stone wall establishing a sense of seclusion and privacy. The underground utilities means there are no unsightly poles and wires to interrupt the view. Its location on Tokeneke Road (not to be confused with Tokeneke Trail) puts the house in easy reach of downtown Darien and Rowayton and all the shops, restaurants and the train stations in each.

In front of the house there are two parking areas, one of them in front of the attached under house two-car garage, which has a mahogany door and a length of 22 feet, about two feet longer than the standard garage. Stone pillars mark the entrance both parking areas. From the driveway there are stone and slate steps with black wrought iron railings that lead to the front stone patio and main entrance.

The spacious formal living room is separated from the formal dining room by built-in cabinetry which features glass-front doors that can be accessed from both rooms. The living room also has a fireplace with a yellow brick firebox and an ornately carved white mantel. Off the dining room there is a flexible use room that could be used as a guest bedroom, office, or playroom. It has a full bath with a patterned marble floor and backsplash.

There are entrances into the eat-in chef’s kitchen from the living and dining rooms. It features man-made quartz counters which resemble Calacatta Gold marble and a hand-made Italian ceramic tile backsplash. Other features include a center island, glass-front cabinetry, and double stainless sinks. In the eat-in area there is counter space and a beverage refrigerator. High-end appliances include a Viking Professional six-burner range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. A door in the kitchen leads to the backyard where there is a bluestone patio and a bluestone path to an outdoor stone fireplace and stone sitting wall topped with slate.

In the master bedroom suite there are built-in cabinets and drawers and between the two sets of each is a built-in window seat with additional storage drawers underneath. In the Calacatta Gold marble master bath there is a relaxing soaking tub, spacious standing shower, and dual vanity. The third bedroom is also en suite.

On the partial finished lower level there is a playroom, utility room, and a cedar closet.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Nellie Snell of Al Filippone Associates/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-979-9149 or nellies@afahomes.com.