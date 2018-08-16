On the Market / A super-sized Cape Cod in Darien





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 One section of the formal living room has a two-sided fireplace and sliding doors to the patio, pool, and backyard. One section of the formal living room has a two-sided fireplace and sliding doors to the patio, pool, and backyard. Image 2 of 10 French doors open from the foyer into the formal dining room, which has a two-sided fireplace. French doors open from the foyer into the formal dining room, which has a two-sided fireplace. Image 3 of 10 The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a tall ceiling, large center island, and high-end appliances. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a tall ceiling, large center island, and high-end appliances. Image 4 of 10 The family room is open to the kitchen and has a fireplace and sliding doors to the patio and yard. The family room is open to the kitchen and has a fireplace and sliding doors to the patio and yard. Image 5 of 10 Three of the four bedrooms are on the main living level, including the master suite. It has a sliding door to a private deck. Three of the four bedrooms are on the main living level, including the master suite. It has a sliding door to a private deck. Image 6 of 10 The luxurious master bath features a radiant heated floor, jetted tub, large shower, and two separate vanities. The luxurious master bath features a radiant heated floor, jetted tub, large shower, and two separate vanities. Image 7 of 10 On the second floor the wide landing features loft space with two offices or homework stations including built-in desks, counters, drawers and cabinets. On the second floor the wide landing features loft space with two offices or homework stations including built-in desks, counters, drawers and cabinets. Image 8 of 10 The back of the house has a large bluestone patio. The back of the house has a large bluestone patio. Image 9 of 10 The in-ground swimming pool is surrounded by a wood deck. The in-ground swimming pool is surrounded by a wood deck. Image 10 of 10 This house sits in a very private setting on a 1.33-acre level property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Tokeneke Association. This house sits in a very private setting on a 1.33-acre level property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Tokeneke Association. On the Market / A super-sized Cape Cod in Darien 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The Cape Cod house is one of New England’s most significant contributions to American culture, according to the website www.pilgrimhallmuseum.org. “This traditional, vernacular house style was built all over New England for more than 250 years, and spread across the country in the 1940s and 1950s to become one of America’s favorite house styles, the website said.

It goes on to say that the house style got its name in 1800 from the Reverend Timothy Dwight, president of Yale University and minister of Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, in his book, Travels in New England and New York. Another website mentions the diminutive size of the Cape Cod, usually about 1,000 to 2,000 square feet.

In the Tokeneke Association the gray Cape Cod at 8 Homewood Lane looks, at first glance, to be a small house. Looks can be deceiving. Travel down its wide bluestone path to the covered front porch and through the front door and see that this residence is considerably larger than early Capes. This house has nine rooms and 5,316 square feet of living space. It also has numerous amenities for living and entertaining, and refinements not found in such houses centuries and even decades ago.

The house was built in 1972 and was updated to accommodate modern living. It is set back from the road and sits in a very private setting on a 1.33-acre level property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. A dense stand of mature trees protects the privacy, which is further augmented by the fact that no one can build on the property directly behind this house. The beautifully landscaped backyard features an in-ground swimming pool with a wood deck around it. Sliding doors from several rooms lead to the large bluestone patio, pool, and yard.

From the two-story foyer there is access into the formal dining room straight ahead and the formal living room to the right with French doors into both rooms. In the dining room there is an over-sized double-sided fireplace. One part of the living room has a wet bar and two walls of built-in shelving. Step down into the second section, which has the other side of the dining room fireplace and sliding doors to the patio.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 8 Homewood Lane PRICE: $2,495,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: water community, 1.33-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, in-law or au pair suite, in-ground swimming pool, terrace, deck, sprinkler system, wet bar, covered front porch, programmable thermostat, zoned heat, three fireplaces, circular driveway, walking distance to Tokeneke Park and Long Island Sound, neighborhood association, two-car attached garage, partially finished basement, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Tokeneke Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $1,667,540 MILL RATE: 16.08 mills TAXES: $26,814 HOA FEE: $1,089 (annually)

The gourmet kitchen features a center island, high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, generous counter space, eat-in area, and a step down into the family room where there is a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and sliding doors to the patio.

There are three bedrooms on this main living level. The master suite has a tall vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to a private deck and the yard, a large walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath with a radiant heated floor, jetted tub, large shower, and two separate vanities. The two other en suite bedrooms are also generous in size and one has a built-in desk area and window seat with storage underneath it.

On the second floor there is another en suite bedroom that is large enough to serve as the master instead of the one on the first floor. It could also be an in-law or au pair suite. The wide landing features loft space with two offices or homework stations including built-in desks, counters, drawers and cabinets.

In addition to the relaxing backyard there are nature trails near the house, which is also just a short walk from Long Island Sound only about a half mile away. The Tokeneke Association contains seven miles of private roads.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Nellie Snell and Bridget Sullivan of Al Filippone Associates/William Raveis Real Estate, Snell at 203-979-9149 or nellies@afahomes.com, and Sullivan at 203-644-0107 or bridgets@afahomes.com.