DARIEN — Just in time for the summer season there is an estate on the market that will make an out-of-state destination vacation obsolete. The two-plus-acre level property at 455 Mansfield Ave. has more than enough amenities to accommodate a family’s vacation needs.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot red brick colonial house with a slate roof was masterfully built in 2000 for elegant formal gatherings as well as casual entertaining and living. With the arrival of warmer weather residents are likely to spend many days in the backyard and they will want to linger after dark for the colorful light shows in the heated in-ground swimming pool because this pool is outfitted with a color-controlled pool lighting system.

It also has a waterfall and fountains. The pool system was designed for minimal maintenance and has a Polaris automatic pool cleaner, chlorinator, water fill and water drain. Augmenting these features are the guest/pool house, slate patio, and professional landscaping including perennial gardens.

The driveway, lined in Belgium block, provides ample parking for entertaining on a grand scale. One section is semi-circular and dotted with rounded shrubbery; it accesses the front entrance. The other section accesses the two garages and the pool house. A wide bluestone path leads to the front door, which is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom. The façade of this house is adorned with gray shutters, off-white trim, and above each window is a limestone keystone. That one simple detail underscores the level of detail found in the 9,923-square-foot interior.

This six-bedroom, 10-bath home is “better than new construction,” according to the listing agent. It has custom baseboard and crown moldings and trim work throughout, as well as 15 generously sized rooms imbued with many special features; far too many to mention here so we’ll just hit some of the highlights.

The two-story open foyer has a custom wood staircase, coffered ceiling, herringbone-patterned hardwood floor, and a chandelier mounted on a cable lowering system for easy cleaning and maintenance. The formal living and dining rooms each have a marble fireplace with a custom wood mantel. The living room has French doors topped by an interior transom into the cherry-paneled office, which features a fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and French doors to the patio, poll, and yard. From the office, and the foyer, access is provided into the spacious family room, where there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a coffered ceiling, a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and French doors to the backyard amenities.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Red Brick Colonial ADDRESS: 455 Mansfield Ave. PRICE: $3,399,000 ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 2.04-acre level property, heated in-ground swimming pool with waterfall and fountains, color-controlled pool lighting system, guest/pool house, slate patio, perennial gardens, professionally landscaped, 24-zone sprinkler system with rain sensor, underground utilities, eight fireplaces, whole-house sound system, thermal windows, generator, intercom, Ethernet computer system, slate roof, rear stairs, two laundry rooms, central vacuuming system, convenient to the Merritt Parkway, only minutes from town amenities, less than one mile from the Talmadge Hill train station, semi-circular driveway, full partially finished basement, attic, two garages totaling five bays, six bedrooms (all en-suite), eight full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $2,870,000 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $46,379

Between the dining room and generously sized gourmet kitchen there is a butler’s pantry. The custom kitchen features a large two-tiered center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, built-in desk area, and open eat-in area with doors to the yard. High-end appliances include a Viking Professional eight-burner range with double ovens and side-by-side Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms. The master suite features two fireplaces - one in the bedroom itself and one in the sitting room. It also has two walk-in closets and spa-like bath with an over-sized jetted tub, twin vanities, steam shower and water closet. All the bedrooms are en suite.

The finished third floor features a sitting room with a fireplace, a guest bedroom, and a full bath.

On the finished lower level there is a sizable lodge room with wood paneled walls and a fieldstone fireplace, twin hobby closets specially outfitted with a workbench and shelving, and high-speed exhaust fan. This lower level also has a full bath and two more closets for sports equipment.

In the guest/pool house features include a changing room with a full bath, integrated speaker system and Ethernet network, and a kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher drawers, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. It also has second floor attic storage and air conditioning, heating, and hot water systems separate from the main house. A storage room accommodates a lawn tractor and pool and garden equipment.

According to the homeowner and agent, entertainment and other features - among them audio, video, computer, and lighting, are distributed throughout the home using home run wiring delivered with Cat-5 bundles to every major room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Robert Callahan of Halstead Property at 203-921-5059 or rcallahan@halstead.com.