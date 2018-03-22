On the Market / Charles Lindbergh’s onetime Darien cottage sees price reduction









































DARIEN — “The sea does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient. One should lie empty, open, choiceless as a beach — waiting for a gift from the sea.”

The words are those of famed author and aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh, from her bestselling book “Gift from the Sea.” She and her renowned husband, aviator Charles Lindbergh, were both familiar with gifts from the sea. They lived at the water’s edge along Scotts Cove for decades (he until his passing in 1974 and she until she moved away in 2001), initially in a stucco cottage they built in 1963 at 21 Tokeneke Trail, and later in the main house they built on the same property. It is on this property where Charles Lindbergh docked his sea plane.

That seaside cottage, named Tellina, and a nearly three-acre portion of the property is on the market, and the next owners can enjoy the gifts that this waterfront parcel will impart to them —peace, privacy, the soothing sight and sound of the cove and Long Island Sound, breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, and indigenous wildlife and waterfowl. The property has almost 500 feet of direct water frontage along Scotts Cove, perhaps more water frontage than any other property in Darien, according to the co-listing agents.

The 1,529-square-foot, four bedroom cottage is part of the private Tokeneke Association. The listing agents said the cottage was positioned on the legendary aviators’ favorite spot, a place where they had kept a trailer that had been a gift from friend Henry Ford. The cottage was remodeled and updated in 2004. Because of the era in which it was built the cottage has a bomb shelter. This space could be converted into a wine cellar. Although the cottage is perfectly suitable as a residence, the property also has a magnificent building site about 30 feet above the cove on which the next owners can construct a new home with views to the east, south and west. There is a septic system available for a proposed six-bedroom house.

Two stone pillars stand at the entrance to the property and there is a long driveway lined in Belgium block that opens to wide parking spaces, which will come in handy for entertaining. A path of natural stones leads to two entrances on the front façade; both of them covered entrances marked by four columns. The front door features a metal door knocker in the shape of a clam shell and opens into the living room, which has a fireplace, an L-shaped window seat with storage drawers underneath, built-in shelving, and a door to the patio. Throughout the first floor there are wide-planked hardwood floors.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Cottage ADDRESS: 21 Tokeneke Trail PRICE: $7,750,000 ROOMS: 7 FEATURES: 495 feet of direct waterfront, 2.84-acre level and sloping property on Scotts Cove, views of Long Island Sound, bomb shelter, generator, convenient to town and train, stone terrace, underground utilities, one fireplace, neighborhood association, stone walls, walking distance to Tokeneke Park, attached under house two-car tandem garage, full mostly finished basement, four bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Tokeneke Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $2,861,530 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $46,242 ASSOCIATION FEE: $2,174 (annual)

In the kitchen there is a farm sink, an eat-in area, Wolf four-burner range, and marble counters and backsplash. Rounding out the first floor is a bedroom and a full bath.

On the second floor there are two large bedrooms, both with built-in drawers and shelving. There is also a full bath. The finished basement contains the fourth bedroom with built-in shelving and another full bath. All three of the baths feature colorful ceramic tiles on the floors and walls. The lower level bedroom has cut-outs of sailboats in the cabinetry. A large pantry room has more storage shelving. From the basement there is access to the tandem two-car garage with plenty of room for storage, and the bomb shelter.

There is room for the next owner to install a dock, and even without it there is opportunity to launch a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

Whether the next owner chooses to live in the cottage where Anne Morrow Lindbergh composed prose and poetry, or they built anew, the property should bring them as much joy and solitude as it did the Lindberghs. She, in particular, found joy in simple pleasures. She once wrote: “Arranging a bowl of flowers in the morning can give a sense of quiet in a crowded day —like writing a poem or saying a prayer.