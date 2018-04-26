On the Market / Completely renovated five bedroom for sale in Darien









































DARIEN — Climb to the top of Peach Hill Road and travel down a long carriageway lined in Belgium block at the very end of the cul-de-sac to find a magnificent gated property with a gray-colored stone, stucco and wood house that defies description. In fact, the style on the listing sheet is not colonial or ranch or contemporary. It simply says “other.”

This “other” house at 72 Peach Hill Road might have been constructed as a ranch when it was first built in 1970, and it is largely one level living today. When it was remodeled and updated 39 years later it was given a unique front façade and inside it was imbued with many high-end features that combine to create a hilltop retreat. The house sits atop one of the highest points in Darien.

At the entrance to this 2.61-acre level property there are new stone pillars and wrought iron gates. The parcel is almost completely surrounded by a border of tall, mature trees augmenting this private setting. 20-foot tall arborvitaes, which are deer-resistant, were planted on the north boundary to further enhance the privacy. The long carriageway, or driveway, opens into a large cobblestone forecourt. Both were recently redesigned and landscaped, and received new driveway accent lighting. The new two-car garage off the main level has heated floors and new custom cedar garage doors. There is a second garage with one more bay that’s not immediately visible.

The attractive 6,025-square-foot house looks like a combination of styles including ranch, French provincial, arts and crafts, and contemporary with a bit of European flare created by the multiple mansard slate roofs and the custom hand-forged decorative iron and glass front door. Hanging above it is a Charleston gas light, its propane feed is shared with system that heats the Gunite in-ground swimming pool in the backyard and fuels the cooktop in the gourmet kitchen.

The front door opens into the foyer, which features brushed Travertine tile flooring. Inside, the architectural design focuses “on space, light, and a sense of relaxed sophistication,” with a floor plan that “offers both convenience and purpose,” according to the listing agent. Its “tranquil luxury” includes a custom designed and built 600-bottle wine “cellar” on the main level off the formal dining room and a 545-gallon saltwater aquarium which divides the cavernous family room. It also provides a substantial meditative element.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Other ADDRESS: 72 Peach Hill Road PRICE: $2,995,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 2.61-acre level and gated property, 545-gallon saltwater aquarium, located on a cul-de-sac, 600-bottle wine cellar, wet bar, underground utilities, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, slate patio, professionally landscaped, garden, new generator, sprinkler system with rain sensors, new composite slate roof, three fireplaces, gym, high efficiency Visman boiler/furnace, programmable thermostat, tank-less instant hot water, new Pella thermal windows, cedar closet, only 1.4 miles to downtown and Metro North train, easy access to the Merritt Parkway, skylights, well water (two wells), two attached garages totaling three vehicle bays, partially finished walk-out basement, pull-down attic stairs, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Royle Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $2,362,010 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $38,170

Unusual and visually interesting features are found throughout the house, among them the two matching imported Italian limestone fireplaces mantels and surrounds on opposing walls in the family room and a custom pewter countertop in the kitchen. This counter was designed and crafted by VK Designs in Seattle, Washington, the same maker who designed and installed the bar counter at the Red Hat on the River restaurant in Irvington, New York.

The gallery-like foyer has two sets of arched French doors into the family room and an entrance into the dining room. In the home’s original layout there was no formal dining room. This space was included in the family room. The dining room has a new tray ceiling. Between this room and eat-in kitchen there is a butler’s pantry with a wet bar; its sink is hammered brass mirroring a larger brushed hammered nickel farmhouse sink on the kitchen’s center island.

Kitchen features are many and include a skylight, accent lighting, Pistachio fossilized granite counters, custom made and painted cabinetry, under and interior cabinet lighting, custom tile backsplash, and wide-planked oak flooring. The high-end appliances include a Viking Professional six-burner cooktop, Thermador double oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and custom Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers.

An office was inserted into the floor plan right off the kitchen for easy accessibility. It has a built-in double desk area, bookshelves, and French doors to a balcony that looks over the yard and a vintage fruit tree. The mudroom has a heated, brushed Travertine tile floor and French doors to the exterior. In addition to the twin fireplaces and aquarium the family room features a coffered ceiling, Venetian plaster walls, and built-in bookshelves with accent lighting and media hook-ups. Two sets of French doors access the yard and awning-covered slate patio.

In another wing of the house the master suite has a new tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, a dressing room, cedar closet, and French doors to the backyard where there is an area plumbed for a hot tub. The two closets have built-in hamper features that access the adjoining laundry room. The master bath features a heated floor, large soaking tub with storage underneath, a steam shower and skylight. There are three more bedrooms on the main level; one has a fireplace flanked by French doors to the patio and another has a wall of built-in bookshelves and a desk.

In the basement there is another wet bar, meaning this would be a great house for entertaining. On this level there is also a bedroom, a sitting room, gym, full bath, a mechanical room with a utility sink, and ample storage.

For more information visit www.72PeachHill.com or to make an appointment to see the house contact Bruce Baker at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-912-7061 or bbaker@wpsir.com.